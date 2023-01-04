Cattle smuggling case: Calcutta HC division bench rejects bail plea moved by TMC leader Anubrata Mondal

The division bench of Calcutta High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail application of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, who is curently in CBI custody in connection with a cattle smuggling case in West Bengal. Mondal, through his counsel, moved the bail plea claiming that while he has been in the custody of the central probe agency for the last five months (145 days) in connection with the cattle smuggling case, the 'main accused', BSF officer Satish Kumar, was granted bail after a month.

The division bench, comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Ajay Kumar Gupta, rejected the bail plea stating that it wasn't inclined to do so at this stage of the investigation. Opposing Anubrata's bail prayer, the CBI, through its counsel, had submitted that the accused TMC leader may influence witnesses in the case and derail the ongoing investigation if relieved of the agency's custody.

It further claimed that Mondal was the key facilitator in cattle smuggling and used his political clout to ensure unfettered movemen of smugglers in the districts of Birbhum and Murshidabad. The central agency also submitted that without his patronage, the 'organised crime' could not have been perpetrated.

His role in the crime is pivotal and cannot be discounted as a minor one, the CBI claimed. Mondal's counsel, in his client's defence, said there was no evidence to support the CBI's claims.

Mondal is currently lodged in Asansol jail in connection with the cattle smuggling case. Earlier, on December 21, Mondal moved Delhi High Court challenging the issuance of a production warrant by the Rouse Avenue Court in the cattle smuggling case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

After taking note of the submissions made by ED's counsel, a single bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh adjourned the matter for further hearing on January 9. (ANI)

