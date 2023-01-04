Left Menu

Punjab CM Mann meets Vice President Dhankhar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 17:34 IST
Punjab CM Mann meets Vice President Dhankhar
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his official residence here.

Sources close to Mann termed the visit as a courtesy meet.

Mann extended New Year greetings to the vice president and also apprised him that the state government is ''relentlessly working for realizing the dreams of our great freedom fighters so that the fruits of development are percolated at the grassroots level''. The vice president expressed hope that the Punjab government will work zealously for progress of the state and prosperity of its people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

