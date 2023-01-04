Left Menu

Germany calls Al Aqsa visit by new Israeli minister a provocation

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-01-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 17:59 IST
Germany rejects unilateral steps that endanger the status quo on the Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, said a foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday, calling a visit there by Israel's new far-right national security minister a provocation.

"We expect the new Israeli government to commit to a continuation of the tried and tested practice around the holy sites in Jerusalem and to put a stop to further deliberate provocations," said the spokesperson at a regular government news conference.

The Israeli minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, briefly visited Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Tuesday, a site also revered by Jews, angering the Palestinians and drawing a slew of condemnations.

