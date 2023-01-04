TN Congress MLA dead; Rahul, Kharge express condolences

Congress MLA from Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu and son of former Union minister E V K S Elangovan, E Thirumahan Everaa, died on Wednesday following illness, the party said. He was 46.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjuna Kharge, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and State Leader of Opposition and AIADMK interim chief K Palaniswami condoled the death of the first-time legislator.

The MLA is the great grandson of rational leader E V Ramasamy 'Periyar.' He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

A Congress release said Gandhi, Kharge and senior leaders including K C Venugopal expressed their condolences with Elangovan over the phone.

TNCC president K S Alagiri condoled his party colleague's death and expressed his sympathies with Elangovan, a former chief of the Congress' State unit.

In a condolence message, Alagiri expressed shock and anguish over Everaa's demise and hailed him as a progressive youngster. Everaa died following illness, he added.

''All of 46, his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress,'' Alagiri said.

Chief Minister Stalin expressed shock and grief over the young MLA's death and recalled their recent meeting.

''I always remember his cheerful face,'' he said.

Besides Palaniswami, State secretaries of CPI (M) and CPI, K Balakrishnan and R Mutharasan, respectively, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled Everaa's death. The party said his final rites will be held on Thursday in Erode.

