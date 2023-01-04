Vietnamese boy trapped in concrete pile on New Year's Eve pronounced dead

A 10-year-old Vietnamese boy who fell into the narrow open shaft of a concrete pile at a construction site on New Year's Eve has been confirmed dead, state media said Wednesday. Rescuers spent nearly 100 hours trying to free Ly Hao Nam from the 35-metre long support pillar driven into the ground, but without success, online newspaper VnExpress cited a local government official as saying.

"The authorities have determined that the victim has died and are trying to recover his body for the funeral," deputy chairman of the southern province of Dong Thap, Doan Tan Buu, was quoted as saying. Nam was heard crying for help shortly after he fell into the hollow concrete pile, which has a diameter of 25 cm, on Saturday at a bridge construction site in the Mekong delta province where he had been searching with friends for scrap iron.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had urged the rescuers and local authorities to mobilise all equipment and forces needed, the government said.

