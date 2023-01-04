Left Menu

Sisodia meets family of Delhi woman dragged under car, promises govt job to kin

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met the family of the woman who was killed after being dragged by a car and said efforts will be made to provide employment to one of her kin.Sisodia said this is not an accident but a brutality that has left the whole nation in a state of shock.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 18:35 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met the family of the woman who was killed after being dragged by a car and said efforts will be made to provide employment to one of her kin.

Sisodia said this is not an accident but a brutality that has left the whole nation in a state of shock. MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak also accompanied Sisodia during the visit. ''The incident in Kanjhawla on New Year's night is an incident of cruelty that has shaken the whole country. A girl gets trapped under a car and is trampled for 12 km but the car riders do not even realise that. ''This incident is an example of extreme brutality. The sad part is that we are still waiting for stringent action against culprits,'' he told reporters after the meeting.

Anjali was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala. Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

Sisodia said the victim was the sole earning member of her family and the government will provide assistance of Rs 10 lakh to support the family. ''The documents have been collected from the victim's family members for giving employment to a member of the family. Along with this, the government will get the complete treatment done of the victim's mother, who needs dialysis on a regular basis,'' he added.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also spoke to the victim's mother and assured her that he would ensure justice for the family, his deputy said. He said for the time being all the immediate needs of the family would be supported by CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal like an elder son. On the increasing rate of crime in Delhi, Sisodia said it is a matter of great concern that the BJP is using all its powers to eliminate the opposition, instead of fixing the situation of law and order in the national capital.

