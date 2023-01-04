Left Menu

Cong chief Kharge meets party leaders from Arunachal, Assam

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday met party leaders from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and discussed with them the political situation in the states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday met party leaders from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and discussed with them the political situation in the states.

He also extended his best wishes to the Assam Mahila Congress for their 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' leg in the state.

''Had a fruitful interaction with a delegation of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, led by PCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah, today. Extended my best wishes to them for the Assam leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and discussed ways to strengthen the party in the state,'' Kharge tweeted with photos of the meeting.

In another tweet, he shared pictures with leaders from the Arunachal Pradesh unit of the party.

''Leaders of Arunachal Pradesh Congress led by AICC Incharge Manish Chatrath, PCC President Nabam Tuki, and others met me today. We discussed about the political situation of the state. Congress party is committed to strongly raise the voice of the people of Arunachal Pradesh,'' the Congress chief said.

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh are slated in early 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

