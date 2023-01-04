Collection of GST in K'taka over Rs 10,000 crore: CM

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the monthly collection of goods and services tax (GST) in the State has crossed Rs 10,000 crore for three months in a row.

He said Karnataka is behind Maharashtra in emerging out of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Karnataka's monthly GST collection has crossed Rs 10k crore for 3 months in a row, just behind Maharashtra. The positive growth proves we are on the trajectory of good growth & well past the negative impact of the Covid-induced slowdown. Proud to be boosting national economy,” Bommai tweeted.

According to data given by the Chief Minister, Maharashtra was in number-one spot with Rs 23,598 crore in December, Karnataka in second with Rs 10,061 crore and Gujarat third with Rs 9,238 crore followed by Tamil Nadu with Rs 8,324 crore.

