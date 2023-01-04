Left Menu

Five-time MLA Kuldeep Singh Pathania to be next speaker of Himachal Assembly

Senior Congress leader and five-time MLA from Bhatiyyat Kuldeep Singh Pathania is all set to be the next speaker of the Himachal Assembly.His unanimous election is a foregone conclusion as he is the only candidate in the fray.Pathania submitted his nomination papers to Vidhan Sabha secretary Yash Pal in the presence of senior leaders including HPCC president Pratibha Singh.Three sets of nomination papers were filed for him.

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 04-01-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 19:22 IST
Five-time MLA Kuldeep Singh Pathania to be next speaker of Himachal Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and five-time MLA from Bhatiyyat Kuldeep Singh Pathania is all set to be the next speaker of the Himachal Assembly.

His unanimous election is a foregone conclusion as he is the only candidate in the fray.

Pathania submitted his nomination papers to Vidhan Sabha secretary Yash Pal in the presence of senior leaders including HPCC president Pratibha Singh.

Three sets of nomination papers were filed for him. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu proposed Pathania's candidature and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur seconded it.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was the proposer in the second set, seconded by Col Dhani Ram Shandil, while senior Congress leader Harshwardhan Singh was the proposer in the third set and former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar seconded the candidature.

Pathania will be formally elected as Speaker on Thursday. He was elected to the Assembly in 1985, 1993, 2003, 2007 and 2022.

He had contested as an Independent in 1993 and 2003.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023