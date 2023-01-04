Left Menu

Rishi Sunak says UK needs to have the confidence to do things differently

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-01-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 19:46 IST
Rishi Sunak says UK needs to have the confidence to do things differently
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that Britain needed to have the confidence to "do things differently and better," in a speech setting out his government's priorities in the new year.

"We need to have the imagination and confidence to do things differently and better. The vision to do today, what is needed for tomorrow," he said.

"We need to change the way our country works."

