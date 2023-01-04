UK PM Sunak: I won't offer quick fixes to tackle Britain's problems

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday he would not offer Britain "quick fixes" after outlining plans to tackle the country's most pressing problems, including tackling inflation and growing the economy.

"Others may talk about change, I will deliver it. I won't offer you false hope or quick fixes but meaningful, lasting change," Sunak told reporters at a press conference in his first speech of the new year.

"I will only promise what I can deliver, and I will deliver what I promise."

