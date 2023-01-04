UK PM Sunak: I aim to get UK economy growing by end of year
04-01-2023
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday he aimed to get the economy growing by the end of this year as he laid out the government's priorities in a speech.
"We'll see inflation halving, as I said, by the end of this year, and at the same time, I'd like the economy to be growing by then as well," Sunak said in response to a question from a reporter on the timing of his economic priorities.
"Those two goals are both for this year."
