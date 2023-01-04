Left Menu

UK PM Sunak: I aim to get UK economy growing by end of year

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 20:16 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday he aimed to get the economy growing by the end of this year as he laid out the government's priorities in a speech.

"We'll see inflation halving, as I said, by the end of this year, and at the same time, I'd like the economy to be growing by then as well," Sunak said in response to a question from a reporter on the timing of his economic priorities.

"Those two goals are both for this year."

