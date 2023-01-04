UK PM Sunak: I aim to get UK economy growing by end of year

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday he aimed to get the economy growing by the end of this year as he laid out the government's priorities in a speech.

"We'll see inflation halving, as I said, by the end of this year, and at the same time, I'd like the economy to be growing by then as well," Sunak said in response to a question from a reporter on the timing of his economic priorities.

"Those two goals are both for this year."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)