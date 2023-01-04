Kawade-led RPI joins hands with Shinde-led Shiv Sena ahead of BMC election

Ahead of the local bodies polls in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena party announced an alliance with the Jogendra Kawade-led People's Republican Party of India in Mumbai on Wednesday. The announcement was made by CM Shinde and RPI founder and former MP Jogendra Kawade in a joint press conference. "On this occasion, Shivashakti and Bhimshakti will come together," said both the leaders addressing the media.

Addressing a joint press conference Jogendra Kawade, a veteran Dalit Leader praised Maharashtra CM and said, "The state has got a courageous Chief Minister. People have a good feeling about Eknath Shinde as he took many bold decisions after becoming the CM." Kawade also said that he decided to form an alliance only with Balasaheb's Shiv Sena after being influenced by this bold decision.

Meanwhile, Shinde also praised Kawade and said, "We already share a good bond with each other as we both have reached here after many struggles. We were not born with a silver spoon in our mouths, our leadership has developed through a lot of hardships and sacrifices. Now we are coming together to do justice to common people, this alliance will be for the interest of the state." Republican parties play a key role in attracting Dalit vote banks in the state as they propagate the ideology of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, therefore the alliance could bring in Dalit votes for the Chief Minister Shinde-led party. (ANI)

