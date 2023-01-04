UN rights chief appeals for end to arbitrary detention
UN News | Updated: 04-01-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 21:02 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Team Yogi's roadshow evokes overwhelming response in Paris
Thousands in Paris welcome France home after World Cup loss
Central forces to start arriving in Tripura from next week for assembly polls due early 2023
Shankar Chaudhary elected unopposed as Speaker of Gujarat Assembly
Eshwarappa claims Bommai has assured to make him a minister; yet to take a call on attending Assembly session