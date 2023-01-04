Biden says he hopes House gets its 'act together' on leadership stalemate
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he hopes lawmakers "get their act together" as the fight for leadership of the House of Representatives reflected poorly on the country.
"It's not a good look," Biden told reporters at the White House. "I hope they get their act together."
