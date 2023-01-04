Left Menu

L-G's powers should be used for better law & order: Sisodia on Kanjhawala incident

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to destroy the opposition whereas the powers of the Lieutenant Governor should be used for effective implementation of law and order, in the wake of the Kanjhawala incident.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 21:31 IST
L-G's powers should be used for better law & order: Sisodia on Kanjhawala incident
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to destroy the opposition whereas the powers of the Lieutenant Governor should be used for effective implementation of law and order, in the wake of the Kanjhawala incident. "The girl's mother is on dialysis. Govt will get all the treatment done. Rs 10 lakh assistance will be given. Papers have been taken to provide employment to one member of the family," tweeted Sisodia.

"BJP is trying to destroy the opposition whereas the powers of BJP-LG should be used for law and order control," Sisodia further added. Earlier on Wednesday, Sisodia visited the residence of the 20-year-old girl, who died after being hit by a car in the Kanjhawala area of the national capital as her body was dragged for a few kilometres on the road.

"It is a horrific incident. The 20-year-old was the only earning member of the family. She had siblings and the entire incident is saddening," said Sisodia after meeting the family. Sisodia said that earlier Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met with the deceased's mother and assured her that her medical treatment would be taken care of. The deceased's mother is reportedly suffering from kidney-related ailments and is undergoing dialysis treatment.

"Delhi CM met with the deceased's mother and assured her that whatever medical treatment is required will be provided by the Delhi government. The Delhi government will take after her dialysis treatment," said Sisodia. He further said that the Delhi government would help in providing jobs to a member of the family.

In a major development in the Kanjhawala death case, the Forensic Science Laboratory said that initial examination suggests no sign of any woman present inside the car has been found so far. It further said that the woman was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle as most blood stains were found behind the front left wheel.

"Initial examination of the accused's car suggests that the woman was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle. Most blood stains were found behind the front left wheel. Blood stains have been found on other parts also, under the car," the FSL report said. "No sign of the woman present inside the car found so far," the report added. Blood samples of the occupants of the car who are arrested have also reached the FSL for detailed examination.

Earlier, according to the FIR lodged by the Delhi Police in the incident in which a 20-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels, two of the four accused Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna borrowed the car from one of their friends at around 7 pm on December 31, 2022, and parked the car back at his house at around 5 am on January 1, 2023. The FIR said that Deepak was driving the car while accused Manoj Mittal was sitting next to the driver's seat.

"Accused Mithun Kumar and Amit Khanna were in the back seat of the car," the FIR read. "After fleeing from the accident spot they stopped the car near village Jaunti on Kanjhawala road, where they found the victim's body stuck under the car," the FIR further stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

