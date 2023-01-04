"Media stunt": BJP leader Arun Singh on Rahul Gandhi-Kamal Haasan conversation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national General Secretary, Arun Singh, on Wednesday termed the Veteran actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recently held candid conversation a "media stunt". He said that the entire conversation between the two was a "media stunt" and mentioned: "There are certain loopholes in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, they talk about uniting India...when they walk on roads, everybody including Tukde-Tukde join them, even their narrative and statements don't match the idea of unifying India which is already 'one' since ages. It is already united, that's why neither the Congress is getting any good response of it nor will it benefit them," Arun Singh said talking to ANI.

"I have reviewed the yatra from very close, it has nothing except Rahul Gandhi stepping out for a morning walk," he added. In the candid conversation, Kamal Haasan spoke at length about his 2000 release 'Hey Ram' which was based on the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The film was released in both Tamil and Hindi.

Kamal opened up about how he agreed to do the project and what went on behind the camera. He spoke about the thought process behind the plot of the film which basically revolved around how his character wanted to kill Mahatma Gandhi in the film but couldn't after getting to know him. In the film, although Haasan backed out from killing Mahatma Gandhi, somebody else did kill him. In a heavily emotional moment, Haasan said, "It was my way of saying sorry to my Bapu. I have to take the onus of the crimes, including what happened in your family. We let it happen." Rahul Gandhi lost his grandmother and father, both former prime ministers, Indira and Rajiv Gandhi in separate assassinations.

He further explained how he was earlier a critic of Mahatma Gandhi but ended up liking him. Meanwhile, BJP General Secretary also talked about the upcoming Karnataka elections and said that they will register their victory with a full majority as people are impressed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's works.

"BJP will contest elections in Karnataka with full strength and will win with a majority. People will support us because they have seen the development projects led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and are also impressed with CM Bommai's work," he said. He further said that they are an organisation-based party with a focus on each booth.

Every booth should be strong and strengthened, he added. Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in the year 2023. (ANI)

