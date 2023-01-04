Biden wants Republican-led House to get its 'act together' over leadership

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on lawmakers in the Republican-led House of Representatives to "get their act together," saying the messy battle to determine the chamber's leader reflects poorly on the United States. The fight over who will lead the House after Republicans gained a majority in November's midterm elections entered its second day on Wednesday after the expected frontrunner Kevin McCarthy weathered three failed votes the day prior. Hardline members of his party oppose McCarthy's candidacy to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as speaker.

"This is not a good look," Biden, a Democrat, said in remarks to reporters at the White House. "It's not a good thing. This is the United States of America, and I hope they get their act together." The White House is eager to portray itself as focused on issues important to voters while House Republicans fight over their leadership.

Biden said the delay in picking a speaker - a post second in the line of presidential succession - could cause U.S. allies and enemies to doubt the recovery of American democracy from turmoil surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by supporters of Republican former President Donald Trump who sought to block congressional certification of Biden's election. Tuesday marked the first time in 100 years that the House failed to elect a speaker on its first day in session.

"How do you think this looks to the rest of the world?" Biden asked. "We're finally coming out of - the first time we're getting through the whole issue relating to January 6." Biden added that "the rest of world is looking," and said it could compromise the ability of Congress to govern but not his own. Biden's foreign policy has focused on rebuilding traditional U.S. alliances to compete with a rising China and punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The president made the comments as he departed for a trip to Kentucky with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to tout bipartisan agreement on the issue of infrastructure investment. Democrats narrowly control the Senate, which passed the Biden-backed $1 trillion infrastructure law with bipartisan support in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)