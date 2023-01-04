Left Menu

JP Nadda to chair office-bearers' meet on Jan 16, day of national executive

A meeting of the BJP's national office-bearers, chaired by the party's national president JP Nadda, is scheduled to be held in the national capital on January 16, on the same day as its national executive meeting, the party informed through a press note on Wednesday.

BJP President JP Nadda. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A meeting of the BJP's national office-bearers, chaired by the party's national president JP Nadda, is scheduled to be held in the national capital on January 16, on the same day as its national executive meeting, the party informed through a press note on Wednesday. "The meeting of national office-bearers including, State Prabharis, Sah-Prabharis, State President, and State General Secretary (Organisation), at BJP Central Office, New Delhi will commence at 10 am and will conclude by lunch," the release stated.

"The national executive meeting to follow the said meeting," the release added. The BJP's national executive meeting will be held in the national capital over two days -- January 16 and 17.

According to sources, the deliberations at the national executive will be centred on the forthcoming Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Nadda's tenure as the party's all-India chief may be extended at the two-day meeting. His three-year term as the national president will end later this month.

This apart, several key organisational decisions are also likely at the national executive meeting. A meeting of the BJP's state general secretaries (Organisation) that all state presidents and general secretaries have been asked to attend, is to be held on January 17.

The state presidents and general secretaries have been asked to come with detailed reports on where the party stands organisationally across states. (ANI)

