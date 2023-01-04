France to send light combat vehicles to Ukraine - Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy that France would send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to help in the war against Russia, an Elysee official said after a phone call between the two leaders.

Speaking to reporters, the official did not give any details about the volume or timing of the planned shipments.

