France to send light combat vehicles to Ukraine - Elysee
Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 22:18 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy that France would send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to help in the war against Russia, an Elysee official said after a phone call between the two leaders.
Speaking to reporters, the official did not give any details about the volume or timing of the planned shipments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Emmanuel Macron
- France
- Ukrainian
- Russia
- Elysee
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Putin says situation extremely difficult in several Ukrainian regions
WRAPUP 2-Putin says situation extremely difficult in Russian-annexed Ukrainian regions
Thousands in Paris welcome France home after World Cup loss
Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has visited the besieged city of Bakhmut, reports AP.
Ukrainian president hails troops in visit to frontline city