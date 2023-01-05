Left Menu

Biden planning visit to U.S.-Mexico border

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 01:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 01:31 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border during an upcoming trip that is currently being planned.

Biden is already scheduled to travel to Mexico City on Jan. 9 for a two-day trip, where he will meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Migration is one of the top agenda items.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

