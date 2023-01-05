Biden planning visit to U.S.-Mexico border
Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 01:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 01:31 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border during an upcoming trip that is currently being planned.
Biden is already scheduled to travel to Mexico City on Jan. 9 for a two-day trip, where he will meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Migration is one of the top agenda items.
