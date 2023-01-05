Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden wants Republican-led House to get its 'act together' over leadership

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on lawmakers in the Republican-led House of Representatives to "get their act together," saying the messy battle to determine the chamber's leader reflects poorly on the United States. The fight over who will lead the House after Republicans gained a majority in November's midterm elections entered its second day on Wednesday after the expected frontrunner Kevin McCarthy weathered three failed votes the day prior. Hardline members of his party oppose McCarthy's candidacy to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as speaker.

Biden, McConnell Kentucky event is a roadmap for White House under new Congress

U.S. President Joe Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell made a rare joint appearance on Wednesday at a bridge in Kentucky in a display of bipartisanship that offers a guide to how the White House hopes to govern in months to come. As hardline Republicans create turmoil in the House of Representatives by blocking the rest of the party's chosen leader, Kevin McCarthy, Biden and McConnell's visit painted a sharp contrast - and that's just what Biden aides and allies are hoping for.

Trump's plea to back McCarthy falls flat with hardline U.S. House Republicans

Donald Trump failed on Wednesday to persuade 20 fellow Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives to fall in line behind Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker, underscoring the former president's declining power over the party he reshaped. "It's now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN," Trump wrote on his Truth Social media service in an early morning appeal to his allies, who largely represent conservative voters at the core of his support.

Sotomayor felt 'shell-shocked' after U.S. Supreme Court's abortion decision

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a "sense of despair" at the direction taken by the U.S. Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court's 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as "shell-shocked" and "deeply sad" after that term ended in June.

Biden to visit border with Mexico, speak on immigration

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to give a speech on immigration on Thursday and intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border next week, addressing an issue that has challenged the Democratic president during his first two years in office. Biden told reporters at the White House on Wednesday after a visit to Kentucky that he wants to see "peace and security" at the border. He said earlier in the day that he intended to visit the southwest border but that details were still being finalized.

McCarthy allies struggle to save his bid for U.S. House speaker as losses mount

Kevin McCarthy's Republican allies worked frantically behind closed doors on Wednesday to save his bid to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, as he suffered defeat after defeat from 20 hardline conservatives from his own party. McCarthy fell short in six consecutive ballots in two days, as Republican holdouts deemed him ideologically unreliable and defied a call for unity from former President Donald Trump. It was unclear whether he could overcome hardline opposition that could force the party to pick another candidate.

'Fearless' Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives in Washington to lead Trump probes

Jack Smith, the U.S. special counsel named to investigate Republican former President Donald Trump, has a reputation for winning tough cases against war criminals, mobsters and crooked police officers. Behind the scenes, however, Smith's former colleagues say he is just as tenacious in his pursuit to get criminal charges dropped for the innocent as he is to win convictions against the guilty.

Explainer-What does the FDA's new rule mean for the fight over abortion pills?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule allowing mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions, to be dispensed by retail pharmacies. The rule will make medication abortion, which accounts for more than half of U.S. abortions, more accessible in states where abortion remains legal, but its impact in states that have banned abortion will be limited. WHAT CHANGES FOR PATIENTS UNDER THE NEW RULE?

Another 'atmospheric river' storm renews flood threat in California

Emergency crews braced for the next bout of high winds and torrential rains forecast to sweep California starting on Wednesday, renewing the threat of power outages and flooding that struck parts of the state over the New Year's weekend. The latest "atmospheric river" - an airborne current of dense moisture flowing from the ocean - was expected to drench much of California ahead of a Pacific storm front bringing additional showers to low-lying areas and more snow to the Sierra Nevada Mountains through Thursday.

U.S. judge cuts damages imposed on organizers of 2017 'Unite the Right' rally

A federal judge cut by millions of dollars damages that were imposed on organizers of the 2017 "Unite the Right" white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, citing a cap imposed under a local law. In November 2021, a federal jury found the organizers of the "Unite the Right" rally liable for injuries sustained by counter-protesters and awarded about $24 million in punitive damages and $2 million in compensatory damages.

