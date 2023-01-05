Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia signals aid to Syria out of Turkey likely to continue - diplomats

Russia has signaled to U.N. Security Council counterparts that it will likely allow humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to about 4 million people in northwestern Syria for six more months, diplomats said. Authorization by the 15-member council is needed because Syrian authorities did not agree to the humanitarian operation, which has been delivering aid including food, medicine and shelter to opposition-controlled areas of Syria since 2014.

China COVID data shows no new variant but under-reports deaths, WHO says

Data from China shows that no new coronavirus variant has been found there, but also that the country under-represents how many people have died in a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Wednesday. Global unease has grown about the accuracy of China's reporting of an outbreak that has filled hospitals and overwhelmed some funeral homes since Beijing abruptly reversed its "zero COVID" policy.

Netanyahu government unveils plan to rein in Israel's top court

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right Israeli government unveiled a plan on Wednesday that would allow parliament to overturn some Supreme Court rulings and grant the government more say in nominations to the bench. Justice Minister Yariv Levin's announcement had been expected and appeared likely to raise concerns at home and abroad for Israel's democratic health while sharpening feuding with the centre-left opposition in the Knesset.

U.N. Security Council to meet on Taliban ban on female aid workers

The United Nations Security Council is due to meet privately next week to discuss a decision by Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration to ban female humanitarian aid workers, diplomats said Wednesday. The closed-door meeting was requested by the United Arab Emirates and Japan for Jan. 13. The UAE announced the request in a tweet.

Many thousands expected for funeral of former Pope Benedict

Former Pope Benedict, a hero to Roman Catholic conservatives who shocked the world by resigning nearly a decade ago, will be given a final farewell on Thursday at a funeral presided over by his successor. Benedict died at 95 last Saturday in a monastery within the Vatican gardens where he moved after becoming the first pontiff in 600 years to stand down, opening the way for the election of Pope Francis, who has proved a more reformist, hands-on leader.

Migrants crowd Mexico's refugee offices amid fears of U.S. policy change

Thousands of migrants have flocked to government offices in southern Mexico seeking asylum since the United States said it would keep restrictions used to quickly expel hundreds of thousands of migrants who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court said it would maintain a COVID-19 era measure for expediting expulsions of undocumented migrants to Mexico until it had had time to consider Republican arguments against its repeal, which U.S. President Joe Biden said could extend the curbs until at least June.

McCarthy allies struggle to save his bid for U.S. House speaker as losses mount

Kevin McCarthy's Republican allies worked frantically behind closed doors on Wednesday to save his bid to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, as he suffered defeat after defeat from 20 hardline conservatives from his own party. McCarthy fell short in six consecutive ballots in two days, as Republican holdouts deemed him ideologically unreliable and defied a call for unity from former President Donald Trump. It was unclear whether he could overcome hardline opposition that could force the party to pick another candidate.

Ukraine to get more armoured vehicles but presses for tanks to fight Russia

Western allies moved toward supplying armoured battle vehicles to Ukraine for the first time but not the heavier tanks it has requested to fight Russia, while Washington predicted intense combat would continue for months on the eastern frontline. French President Emmanuel Macron told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy his government would send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to help its war effort, a French official said on Wednesday after a phone call between them.

'Feels like summer': Warm winter breaks temperature records in Europe

Record-high winter temperatures swept across parts of Europe over the new year, bringing calls from activists for faster action against climate change while offering short-term respite to governments struggling with high gas prices. Hundreds of sites have seen temperature records smashed in the past days, from Switzerland to Poland to Hungary, which registered its warmest Christmas Eve in Budapest and saw temperatures climb to 18.9 degrees Celsius (66.02°F) on Jan. 1.

Five promises: PM Sunak vows to tackle Britain's most serious problems

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised on Wednesday to tackle Britain's most serious problems, from cutting inflation to reducing illegal migration, in a speech aimed at convincing his restive lawmakers he can lead them into the next election. In a speech that was high on ambition but low on detail, Sunak said his government would build "a better future for our children and grandchildren" and made the possibly risky demand that the public judge him on "the results we achieve".

