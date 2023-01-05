Left Menu

Amit Shah reaches Agartala to flag off 'Jan Viswas Yatra' in poll-bound Tripura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reached Agartala to flag off Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Jan Viswas Yatra' in the state.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 13:06 IST
Amit Shah reaches Agartala to flag off 'Jan Viswas Yatra' in poll-bound Tripura
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura CM Manik Saha. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reached Agartala to flag off Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Jan Viswas Yatra' in the state. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at the airport received Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah will flag off 'Jan Viswas Yatra' from Dhamanagar in North Tripura district and Sabroom in South Tripura district today. Tripura BJP will start 'Jan Viswas Yatra' programme to strengthen the party support base in the state.

The Yatra will last for eight days and cover 60 constituencies of the state. The main purpose of the Yatra is to showcase the developmental works the BJP government has done since 2018. BJP national president JP Nadda will be present on the concluding day of the yatra on January 12 when he will address the masses.

Assembly polls in Tripura are slated for 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data from China at key meeting; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data fr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023