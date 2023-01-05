Amit Shah reaches Agartala to flag off 'Jan Viswas Yatra' in poll-bound Tripura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reached Agartala to flag off Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Jan Viswas Yatra' in the state. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at the airport received Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah will flag off 'Jan Viswas Yatra' from Dhamanagar in North Tripura district and Sabroom in South Tripura district today. Tripura BJP will start 'Jan Viswas Yatra' programme to strengthen the party support base in the state.

The Yatra will last for eight days and cover 60 constituencies of the state. The main purpose of the Yatra is to showcase the developmental works the BJP government has done since 2018. BJP national president JP Nadda will be present on the concluding day of the yatra on January 12 when he will address the masses.

Assembly polls in Tripura are slated for 2023. (ANI)

