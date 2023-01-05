Left Menu

BJP ended terrorism, brought all-round development in Tripura: Shah

PTI | Dharmanagar | Updated: 05-01-2023 14:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 14:08 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that the BJP-led government in Tripura has wiped out terrorism and brought all-round development to the northeastern state.

Addressing a public rally here, Shah also said the immense love and faith shown by people towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly indicate that BJP will again form government in Tripura.

"We have brought an end to terrorism through peace talks with the NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura), and resettled internally displaced Brus in the state," he said.

The home miniser is in Tripura to flag off two BJP rath yatras aimed at highlighting the state government's achievements ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

"The Tripura, which was once known for drug trafficking, violence and massive anti-national activities, is now known for development, excellent infrastructure, achievements in sports, rising investments and organic farming activities," Shah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

