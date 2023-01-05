Left Menu

Philippines' Marcos says tells Xi intends to pursue independent foreign policy

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 05-01-2023 15:27 IST
Ferdinand Marcos Jr Image Credit: Wikipedia
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday he had told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy.

"I emphasised to President Xi how my administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy, that we are more than willing to cooperate whenever possible in the pursuit of regional peace and our two countries' national interest," he said in an arrival speech in Manila following a trip to Beijing.

