Mamata Banerjee's birthday: PM, WB Guv, Sarma, Stalin pray for her long life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and various leaders cutting across political spectrum wished Mamata Banerjee on her 68th birthday Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 15:35 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI) Praying for her long and healthy life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her 68th birthday. "Birthday greetings to Mamata Didi. Praying for her long and healthy life @MamataOfficial," the prime minister tweeted.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and various leaders cutting across political spectrum including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin, Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Som Parkash, also greeted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo on her birthday. Wishing good health and happiness to Banerjee, the WB governor said "Bengal and the nation expect a lot from you".

"Most hearty greetings on your birthday. This is an occasion for all your near and dear ones to offer their prayers and best wishes for an eventful and fruitful stint ahead for you in public life and creative pursuits," the governor said in a tweet. "Bengal and the nation expect a lot from you and you have been able to deliver a lot. May your path be brightened up with sweetness and light. Let the days to come bring in a new earth and new sky to the people of Bengal under your tutelage and stewardship. May God bless you," he added.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma wished Banerjee long life. "Heartiest birthday greetings to West Bengal Chief Minister@MamataOfficial Ji. May Maa Kamakhya bless you with good health and a long life," Sarma tweeted. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin wished her "good health and happiness always" in a tweet."Hearty Birthday Greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal Selvi@MamataOfficial Wishing her good health and happiness always," Stalin tweeted.

NCP MP Amol Kolhe also greeted Banerjee. "Warm birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Smt. Mamata Didi Banerjee. May Aai-Jagdamba bless her with good health and long life ahead!," he tweeted. The TMC supremo was born on 5 January 1955 in Kolkata.

She left the Congress and formed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on January 1, 1998. TMC which emerged as a regional party was elevated to a national Party in 2016. The party ended the 34-year left regime in West Bengal in 2011 and has been in power since then, winning three consecutive assembly elections.

Currently, it is the third largest party in the parliament after BJP and the Congress with 23 members in the Lok Sabha and 13 in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

