TN Congress MLA cremated

The mortal remains of Congress MLA from Erode East Constituency in Tamil Nadu E Thirumagan Evera was creamated here on Thursday.

Evera, son of former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan died on Wednesday following illness. He was 46.

The MLA is the great grandson of rational leader E V Ramasamy 'Periyar.' He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Information and Publicity Minister M P Swaminathan, Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy, TNCC president K S Alagiri, TMC president G K Vasan and leaders from various political parties paid homage to Evera.

