Left Menu

Rajasthan LoP Gulabchand Kataria slams ACB order on graft photos, videos

Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria on Thursday termed the recent decree of Rajasthan Anti Corruption Bureau of not making photos and videos of persons and personnel trapped in corruption cases public until proven guilty, as 'Tughlaqi' and requested the Chief Minister to withdraw it.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 15:46 IST
Rajasthan LoP Gulabchand Kataria slams ACB order on graft photos, videos
Former Home Minister of Rajasthan and leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Gulabchand Kataria. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria on Thursday termed the recent decree of Rajasthan Anti Corruption Bureau of not making photos and videos of persons and personnel trapped in corruption cases public until proven guilty, as 'Tughlaqi' and requested the Chief Minister to withdraw it. The BJP leader said to ANI, "The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had built its reputation not only in Rajasthan but in the entire country. In Rajasthan, the phones of bigshots like SP, IG and collectors were tapped and they were accused of taking bribes. If an innocent person's phone is tapped, it's wrong. But to save one innocent at the cost of a hundred criminals is wrong."

The leader opined that this decree would bring shame to the entire department of ACB. He said, "I will request the acting director general of ACB, Hemant Priyadarshi, that for God's sake, the Anti-Corruption Bureau should not destroy its reputation which they have made through hard work. Please withdraw the order. Else, I request the Chief Minister to withdraw it."

Acting DG of Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hemant Priyadarshi issued an order on Wednesday late evening, to all outposts in-charges, unit in-charges of ACB that the Anti-Corruption Bureau won't divulge the name and photos of the concerned person or personnel charged in bribery case during phone tapping procedure or later until he is proven guilty by the court. The state government made Hemant Priyadarshi acting DG on Wednesday after the retirement of DG BL Soni of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and within hours of getting the charge, he gave this order which stoked controversy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023