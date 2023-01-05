Germany will adjust Ukraine arms support to battlefield needs - vice chancellor

Germany will always adjust its arms deliveries to Ukraine according to the needs on the battlefield, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said on Thursday, after France announced a plan to send light combat vehicles to Kyiv.

"We will not stop to deliver weapons to Ukraine ... We will always adjust our deliveries to the need of the battlefield," Habeck said at a Norwegian business conference, speaking English.

French President Emmanuel Macron told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy his government would send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to help in the war against Russia, a French official said on Wednesday after a phone call between them.

