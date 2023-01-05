Left Menu

Karnataka: BJP's senior leader SM Krishna quits active politics months before assembly elections

Months before the assembly election in Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) senior leader and the state's former Chief Minister SM Krishna announced his retirement from active politics on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 16:12 IST
Karnataka: BJP's senior leader SM Krishna quits active politics months before assembly elections
Karnataka leader SM Krishna (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Months before the assembly election in Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) senior leader and the state's former Chief Minister SM Krishna announced his retirement from active politics on Wednesday. "I am 90 years old, we should be aware. You cannot act like a fifty in the 90s," SM Krishna said after announcing his retirement during a visit to Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.

He also mentioned that he has taken the decision of his free will and urged not to bring the decision to the "High Command's" attention. "When I am myself taking retirement, there is no question that the party has ignored me. There is also no need to inform the High Command because no one gives a pension in politics. Therefore, there is no need to bring my retirement decision to the attention of the High Command," the former Chief Minister said.

Krishna served as the state's Chief Minister from 1999 to 2004. Later, he served as the 19th Governor of Maharashtra from 2004 to 2008 and then also served as the Minister of External Affairs from 2009 to October 2012. He joined the BJP after leaving Congress in March 2017.

Karnataka Assembly election is scheduled to take place later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023