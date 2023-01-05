BJP ended terrorism, brought all-round development in Tripura: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that the BJP-led government in Tripura has wiped out terrorism and brought all-round development to the northeastern state.

Addressing a public rally here, Shah also said the immense love and faith shown by people towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly indicate that BJP will again form government in Tripura.

"We have brought an end to terrorism in Tripura through peace talks with the NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura), and resettled internally displaced Brus in the state," he said.

The home miniser is in Tripura to flag off two BJP rath yatras aimed at highlighting the state government's achievements ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

"The Tripura, which was once known for drug trafficking, violence and massive anti-national activities, is now known for development, excellent infrastructure, achievements in sports, rising investments and organic farming activities," Shah said.

He said a target has been fixed to provide 4.25 lakh piped water connections in the northeastern state and an investment of Rs 10,000 crore lined up for infrastructure building. Shah exuded confidence that the saffron party will win the assembly elections with two-thirds majority, and appealed to the people to vote in favour of the 'lotus' for overall development of the state.

Recalling the 2018 assembly polls, the senior BJP leader said he had raised the slogan 'Chalo Paltai' (Let's Bring Change) to bring an end to the "Communists' misrule". "I am indebted to the people that they supported the slogan," Shah said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb were among those present at the flagging off programme of the 'Jana Viswas Yatra'.

A total of 100 rallies and roadshows will be organised across the state as part of the yatra, which will conclude on January 12.

