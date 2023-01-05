Putin tells Erdogan: Ukraine must accept loss of territories for there to be dialogue
Updated: 05-01-2023 16:53 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine, Syria and energy issues with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
According to the Kremlin, Putin "acknowledged the destructive role of the West, pumping weapons into Kyiv, providing information and guidance".
Putin said that Russia was ready for a dialogue on Ukraine, but that Kyiv must fulfil the previously announced requirements and take into account "new territorial realities".
