Stalin greets Mamata Banerjee

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin greeted his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on her birthday on Thursday.

''Hearty birthday greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal Selvi Mamata Banerjee @MamataOfficial. Wishing her good health and happiness always,'' he said in a tweet.

