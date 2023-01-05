Stalin greets Mamata Banerjee
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-01-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 16:50 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin greeted his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on her birthday on Thursday.
''Hearty birthday greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal Selvi Mamata Banerjee @MamataOfficial. Wishing her good health and happiness always,'' he said in a tweet.
