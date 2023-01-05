Turkish top court blocks pro-Kurdish HDP bank accounts -state media
Turkey's Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday to block pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) bank accounts containing Treasury financial support as it continues hearing a case seeking the HDP'S closure over alleged militant ties, state-owned Anadolu news agency said.
The move against the HDP, the third biggest party in parliament, comes ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections that are set to be held by June and which are expected to present a major challenge to President Tayyip Erdogan.
