Turkish 2023 elections date may be held earlier -Erdogan

The date of Turkey's mid-2023 presidential and parliamentary elections may be brought forward from the scheduled June 18, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"You all know the importance of 2023 elections whose date may be updated to be slightly earlier by taking into account the seasonal conditions," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara.

