Chief Minister unveils bust of Justice Mehar Chand Mahajan in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday unveiled a bust of former Chief Justice of India, Justice Mehar Chand Mahajan at Khaniara in Dharamshala and called him a true patriot of the country. ''Justice Mahajan was a true patriot and his bust will remind us of his contribution for the nation and I hope that all of us will be inspired by his legacy," said Sukhu while addressing a gathering after unveiling the bust. He said that it was a matter of pride that a son of this soil rose to a high position when even the State had not come into existence. Sukhu commended the social work started by Justice Mahajan and the legacy that Vivek Mahajan, the grandson of Justice Mahajan, has carried on through the CII-MCM, Multi-Skills Training Institute, which is providing skills training to the youth of Dharamshala and nearby areas. Vivek Mahajan apprised the CM about various activities being executed by the Trust.

