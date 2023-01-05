Centre sending teams for "trivial matters"

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday hit out at the Centre for sending teams to the state for ''trivial matters'' and reiterated her demand that the Centre release funds for MGNREGS.

The state is also not getting the GST compensation, Banerjee, who is here to overlook preparations for the coming Ganga Sagar Mela, told reporters.

The sending of the central teams to Bengal is nothing but a ''political move,'' she claimed. Banerjee, a strident critic of the BJP-led government, said ''The Centre is sending teams to Bengal for trivial matters - even if there is an incident of cracker bursts. It is sending teams if a person has kept money at home which is meant for his business''. Keeping up her attack, she said “We (Bengal) are not getting funds for the 100 days’ work scheme. The poor people are working but not getting paid and dues are pending. Don’t think that the Centre is doing any favour to the people. “Why is Bengal not getting the money despite being the number one state in the country in the execution of the 100 days’ work scheme. How many times should I have to ask the Centre for money?” she said.

On the visit by two central teams on Thursday for looking into complaints on PMAY applications in the state, Banerjee alleged that they were sent for political reasons. The state government, she said, is investigating into the complaints regarding PMAY.

''Fifty lakh names were registered in PMAY. We investigated and eliminated 17 lakhs of them. BJP leaders, who already own two-three storied buildings have taken money from Gramin Awas Yojana. We are investigating everything,'' Banerjee said.

The government is also looking into any negligence in its own levels, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)