BJP wants to 'commercialise' pilgrimage centres of Jainism: Congress

The Congress on Thursday said the BJP wants to ''commercialise'' the pilgrimage centres of Jainism in the country, accusing it of hurting the sentiments of the community.

The Congress also demanded that the notification issued by Jharkhand government for acquiring the sacred mountain of Sammed Shikharji which was done by the previous Raghubar Das-led BJP government be withdrawn immediately.

Congress leader and former Union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya and party spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters here that the BJP wants to ''commercialise'' the holy pilgrimage centres of Jainism like Sammed Shikharji, Palitana’s Shatrunjaya hills (in Gujarat), Mount Girnar (also in Gujarat) and make them a medium to ''fill the state coffers''.

They said the Congress party is committed to protect all religious places under the Constitution of India.

The Congress leaders claimed that people of the entire Jain community are today protesting on the streets, against the BJP government's earlier decision to acquire the holy mountain site in Jharkhand and promote eco-tourism there, which is being opposed by the community as the mountain is sacred to them.

As the notification has been issued by the Centre, it should be withdrawn immediately, they said.

''Today the BJP-RSS has betrayed the Jain community which has contributed immensely in the country's growth and adopted the policy of non-violence, but the ruling dispensation has deeply hurt their sentiments.

''People of Jain society from all over the country are agitated as lakhs of people from the community are holding peaceful agitations in many cities. The previous BJP government of Jharkhand and Modi government jointly declared Giridih, the ''Nirvana Bhoomi'' (salvation site) of 20 Jain Tirthankaras and the most important pilgrimage centres of Jainism -- Sammed Shikharji and 'Parasnath hill' -- as eco-sensitive zone and decided to turn it into a tourist destination,'' Aditya said.

He alleged that in Gujarat, where the BJP has a ''double engine'' government, the BJP is making ''malicious attempts to pollute the sanctity of two pilgrimage sites of the Jain community''.

''The first site is the Palitana’s Shatrunjaya hills near Bhavnagar, where RSS-VHP members have been persistently demanding change of management of 865 Jain temples and pilgrimage centres, which are over 900 years old. This site is considered to be the most sacred pilgrimage centre of the Shvetambara Jain community. ''The reason for the agony of the Jain community in Palitana is also the illegal commercialization going on under the patronage of the BJP government of Gujarat and illegal mining by mafias on the Shatrunjaya hills there. Recently, some anti-social elements also vandalized the ancient Charan Paduka in the ancient 3 Gauki holy pilgrimage route in Rohishala, Shatrunjay, due to which the people of the Jain community there are deeply hurt and are registering their peaceful protest daily through the streets and social media,'' he alleged.

Aditya claimed that the second place -- the Girnar mountains near Junagadh -- is considered sacred for the Jain community, which is the 'karmsthali' of 22nd Jain Tirthankar Bhagwan Neminath ji and the BJP government has announced to make it a tourist destination. ''If it becomes a tourist destination, it will not remain a place of pilgrimage, it will become a commercial place to fill the government treasury, which is against the beliefs of Jainism. The Jain community is protesting in many cities of Gujarat, including in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara. But the Gujarat government, whose home minister himself belongs to the Jain community, has not responded. On the contrary, a 'special task force' has been constituted to stop the movement of the Jain community,'' he said.

''Why is BJP continuously taking steps to hurt the sentiments of Jain people? Is this under a well thought out political conspiracy? Didn't BJP's Gujarat government insult and demean Jain pilgrimage places,'' Khera asked.

''Will the Modi government withdraw its notification declaring Parasnath Hills and holy Shikharji as eco-sensitive zone and converting it into a tourist destination? If not, is it not a violation of Article 25 of the Constitution? Is this Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'?'' the Congress leader asked.

Aditya also said the Congress has given a clarion call of 'Bharat Jodo' and leaders of the Jain community had met Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and handed over a memorandum to him. The Congress party stands with the Jain community and respects their sentiments and will strive to protect their holy pilgrimage centres, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)