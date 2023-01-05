Left Menu

PTI | Sabroom | Updated: 05-01-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 18:01 IST
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be ready by Jan 1, Shah says in poll-bound Tripura
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1 next year.

Addressing a public rally here in poll-bound Tripura, Shah said that the Congress and CPI(M) had put the Ram Mandir issue in the jurisdiction of the court for long, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for it after the Supreme Court's order.

''Rahul baba, listen from Sabroom, that a mammoth Ram Mandir will be ready on January 1, 2024,'' he said attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

At Sabroom in South Tripura district, Shah flagged off a BJP rath yatra, the second one during the day after Dharmanagar in North Tripura district, aimed at highlighting the state government's achievements ahead of the assembly elections due early this year.

The country is safe at the hands of Modi, the union minister said.

''Ten days after the Pulwama incident in Kashmir, Indian soldiers went inside Pakistan and carried out a successful operation under Modi's leadership," he said.

A CRPF convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber in Pulwama district killing 40 personnel on February 14, 2019. The Indian Air Force raided a terrorist camp at Balakot in Pakistan on February 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

