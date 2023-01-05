World News Roundup: Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan - Guardian; Putin ally Prigozhin grants freedom to first Russian convicts who fought in Ukraine and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan - Guardian

Britain's Prince Harry says in his much-awaited memoir that older brother and heir to the throne Prince William knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over Harry's American wife Meghan, the Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday. The altercation between the brothers, the sons of King Charles, is detailed in Harry's book "Spare" which is due to be published on Jan. 10, said the Guardian, stating it had obtained a leaked copy despite stringent security.

Putin ally Prigozhin grants freedom to first Russian convicts who fought in Ukraine

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's most powerful mercenary group, bade farewell on Thursday to former convicts who had served out their contracts in Ukraine and urged them to avoid the temptation to kill when back in civilian life. Wagner Group, originally staffed by battle-hardened veterans of the Russian armed forces, has fought in Libya, Syria, the Central African Republic and Mali as well as in Ukraine.

China, Philippines agree to handle disputes peacefully, boost cooperation

China and the Philippines have agreed to set up a direct communications channel between their foreign ministries on the South China Sea to handle disputes peacefully, they said on Thursday. Their agreement, which contained 14 elements aimed at cooling security tensions and boosting economic cooperation, comes as they strive to mend a relationship hurt after the Philippines won a 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated China's expansive claims in the South China Sea.

China defends its COVID response after WHO, Biden concerns

China defended on Thursday its handling of its raging COVID-19 outbreak after U.S. President Joe Biden voiced concern and the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Beijing was under-reporting virus deaths. The WHO's emergencies director, Mike Ryan, said on Wednesday that Chinese officials were under-representing data on several fronts, some of the U.N. agency's most critical remarks to date.

North Korea drone entered no-fly zone near Yoon's office, South says

A North Korean drone briefly entered a no-fly zone surrounding South Korea's presidential office when it intruded into the South's airspace last week, Seoul's military said on Thursday, fuelling criticism over its air defences. The drone was among five North Korean drones that crossed into the South on Dec. 26, prompting South Korea's military to scramble fighter jets and helicopters. The military was criticised for failing to bring down the drones which flew over the South for hours.

Pope Francis leads Benedict's funeral as supporters seek sainthood

Pope Francis led the funeral of former Pope Benedict on Thursday, tenderly touching the coffin of his predecessor as he stood supported on a cane before tens of thousands of mourners, some of who called for the late pontiff to be made a saint. Benedict's death on Saturday brought to an end a decade of the former and present pope living side-by-side in the Vatican and it was the first time in more than 200 years that a pontiff had led the service for his predecessor.

No lessons to take from Iran over press, judicial freedoms - France

Iran should look at what is going on at home before criticising France, Foreign Minster Catherine Colonna said on Thursday after Paris' envoy in Tehran was summoned over cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Ties between France and Iran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to revive nuclear talks, to which France is one of the parties, have stalled and Tehran has detained seven of its nationals.

After two days of failure, U.S. House Republicans to try again to pick a leader

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will try for a third day on Thursday to select a leader after six failed votes have highlighted internal divisions and raised questions about their ability to govern. The chamber's top Republican, Kevin McCarthy, has failed to secure the majority needed for the powerful post of House speaker, as a faction of hard-line conservatives has refused to support him despite pressure from high-profile supporters like former President Donald Trump.

Fourteen candidates join race for Cyprus presidency in Feb. vote

Fourteen candidates formally joined the race on Thursday to become Cyprus's next president in an election next month dominated by the island's decades-old division, irregular migration and corruption scandals. Cyprus has a presidential system of government and the head of state has wide executive powers.

Ukraine pleads with allies to send tanks as fighting grinds on in east

Ukrainian and Russian troops battled in eastern regions on Thursday as Kyiv tried to push back occupying forces, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the West to provide his army with heavy tanks to boost their firepower. The Ukrainian military said the Russians were focused on an offensive in the Bakhmut sector of the Donetsk region, but their attacks in the Avdiivka and Kupiansk sectors were unsuccessful.

