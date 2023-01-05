US Domestic News Roundup: Biden, McConnell Kentucky event is a roadmap for White House under new Congress; U.S. defends Biden's student debt relief plan in Supreme Court brief and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden, McConnell Kentucky event is a roadmap for White House under new Congress

U.S. President Joe Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell made a rare joint appearance on Wednesday at a bridge in Kentucky in a display of bipartisanship that offers a guide to how the White House hopes to govern in months to come. As hardline Republicans create turmoil in the House of Representatives by blocking the rest of the party's chosen leader, Kevin McCarthy, Biden and McConnell's visit painted a sharp contrast - and that's just what Biden aides and allies are hoping for.

U.S. defends Biden's student debt relief plan in Supreme Court brief

The U.S. Justice Department filed a brief with the Supreme Court late on Wednesday defending President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans, arguing that two cases lacked standing to challenge the debt relief. Biden in August said the U.S. government would forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for married couples. Students who received Pell Grants to benefit lower-income college students would have up to $20,000 of their debt canceled under the plan.

Analysis-Democrats' downgrade of Iowa's role is a blow to Corn Belt, biofuels

The Democratic Party's unseating of Iowa from its position as host of the first U.S. presidential nominating contest every four years is a blow that could also reshape the corn and biofuels industries throughout the Midwest, lobbyists and political consultants say. Backed by President Joe Biden, the party is set to demote Iowa starting in the 2024 election and replace it with South Carolina, which catapulted him to the presidency thanks in part to the backing of Black voters there.

U.S. college scam mastermind gets longest 'Varsity Blues' probe sentence

The architect of the largest U.S. college admissions fraud scheme ever uncovered was sentenced on Wednesday to 3-1/2 years in prison for helping wealthy parents secure the admission of their children to elite universities through cheating and bribery. The sentence imposed on former college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer by U.S. District Judge Rya Zobel in Boston marked the longest issued to any of the dozens of people charged in the sprawling "Operation Varsity Blues" investigation.

Sotomayor felt 'shell-shocked' after U.S. Supreme Court's abortion decision

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a "sense of despair" at the direction taken by the U.S. Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court's 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as "shell-shocked" and "deeply sad" after that term ended in June.

California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murder

A doctor whom police say intentionally drove his Tesla off a California cliff - injuring his two children, his wife and himself - will face attempted murder and child abuse charges when released from a hospital where he was in stable condition on Wednesday. Dharmesh Patel, 41, a radiologist from Pasadena, was placed under arrest after being rescued from the destroyed vehicle at the rocky bottom of Devil's Slide, a notoriously dangerous cliff above the Pacific Ocean south of San Francisco.

After two days of failure, U.S. House Republicans to try again to pick a leader

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will try for a third day on Thursday to select a leader after six failed votes have highlighted internal divisions and raised questions about their ability to govern. The chamber's top Republican, Kevin McCarthy, has failed to secure the majority needed for the powerful post of House speaker, as a faction of hard-line conservatives has refused to support him despite pressure from high-profile supporters like former President Donald Trump.

Explainer-What does the FDA's new rule mean for the fight over abortion pills?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule allowing mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions, to be dispensed by retail pharmacies. The rule will make medication abortion, which accounts for more than half of U.S. abortions, more accessible in states where abortion remains legal, but its impact in states that have banned abortion will be limited. WHAT CHANGES FOR PATIENTS UNDER THE NEW RULE?

Latest 'atmospheric river' storm renews flood threat in California

Emergency crews braced for the latest bout of high winds and torrential rains sweeping California on Wednesday, renewing the threat of power outages and deadly flooding that gripped parts of San Francisco Bay and Sacramento over New Year's weekend. The "atmospheric river" - an airborne current of dense moisture flowing from the ocean - was expected to drench much of California ahead of a storm front bringing additional showers to low-lying areas and more snow to the Sierra Nevada Mountains through Thursday.

NFL-Bills' Hamlin shows improvement, remains in critical condition

The Buffalo Bills said on Wednesday that safety Damar Hamlin has shown "signs of improvement" since suffering a cardiac arrest during a Monday night NFL game in Cincinnati, but that he is still in critical condition. "Damar remains in the ICU (intensive care unit) in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight," the Bills said in a social media post.

(With inputs from agencies.)