Faces of those indulged in corruption must come before society: Nityanand Rai

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Thursday said that the faces of those indulging in corruption should come before the society and the law.

Reacting to the decision of Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to not reveal the name and photo of the accused of bribery cases until conviction by court, Rai said that there should be zero tolerance for corruption.

“If it is necessary to hide in order to ensure punishment or to assist in an investigation, then that is a different matter...but ultimately there should be no concealment at all. The faces of the corrupt must come before the society and the law,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

The Union minister said that the Centre's policy is that of zero tolerance on corruption. Referring to a speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rai said the country suffered a lot due to corruption and the prime minister wants a corruption free system. The Rajasthan ACB on Wednesday asked its officials not to reveal names and photos of bribery case accused and suspects until they are convicted by court.

In an order issued shortly after he assumed additional charge as the ACB chief, Hemant Priyadarshy, Additional DG-ACB, said only the rank or designation, and the department of the accused should be shared with the media.

Opposition BJP has targeted the state government over the order, while questioning its intention.

