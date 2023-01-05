Nawaz Sharif, Maryam leaves London for week-long trip to Geneva

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz, the party’s newly-appointed senior vice president, left London for a week-long trip to Geneva where he will undergo medical check-ups and also expected to meet his younger brother and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a media report on Thursday.

Nawaz Sharif's visit coincides with Shehbaz Sharif’s attendance at the UN-led donors conference, where the premier will appeal to the international community for assistance for post-flood rehabilitation, the Dawn News reported.

The Sharif brothers and Maryam are expected to meet on the sidelines of summit to be held on January 9, the paper reported.

Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to meet doctors and spend the weekend in Switzerland, after which he will meet his younger brother next week, the report said.

The upcoming meeting of the Sharifs will take place as the incumbent government is faced with serious challenges, pertaining to the dire economic situation and flood disaster.

They are likely to discuss these issues as well as the political challenges confro­nting the party as the popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan presents serious challenges for Pakistan Mus­­­lim League-Nawaz if and when elections take place, according to the paper.

As speculations about an interim government or technocrat set-up grow, pressure is increasing on the incumbent government to go for polls.

The party awaits the return of both the senior Sharif and Maryam to counter the pro-Imran sentiment in the country and has said the senior Sharif will return once doctors give him a clean bill of health.

Maryam’s presence at the meeting as the party’s senior vice president is key, as discussions about the party’s future course of action are expected to take place.

In the past, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has consul­ted with a leading Gen­eva-based cardiac specialist, Dr Ulrich Sigwart, who is kno­wn for his pioneering work in vascular stents and their clinical use.

Dr Sigwart has been consulted by the Sharif family for several years, as he was also the cardiologist of Nawaz’s father.

The PML-N leaders’ Geneva trip comes just over a month after members of the Sharif family went on a multi-city Euro trip for a family holiday at the end of November.

However, there was no official word by the government about the meeting.

