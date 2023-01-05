AAP appoints Leader of House in MCD

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday appointed its councillor from Adarsh Nagar ward Mukesh Goel as the Leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, party officials said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena nominated BJP councillor Satya Sharma as the presiding officer for the first House meeting on January 6 to elect the mayor of the civic body.

The first municipal House after the high-stakes civic polls on December 4 is scheduled to take place on Friday during which all newly elected councillors will take the oath and the mayor and the deputy mayor will be elected.

The mayoral poll is slated to take place a month after the counting of votes took place on December 7.

The AAP ended the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body by bagging 134 wards in the MCD polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal House.

