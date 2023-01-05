Congress always insulted Dalits, tribals, OBCs; BJP helped them stand as equals: Nadda in Karnataka

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Thursday accused Congress of neglecting and insulting the Dalits, tribals and OBCs while also alleging that the party is known for "corruption, casteism, and commission". Nadda alleged that the Congress party does politics by "deceiving and betraying people".

"Congress has always neglected Dalits, tribals and OBCs. Not just this, Congress has also insulted them. In the 70 years, what has Congress done for the tribals? It was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who made the Tribal Ministry for the first time," Nadda said while addressing the Karyakartas Samavesh programme. "Congress does politics by deceiving and betraying people. Congress party is known for corruption, casteism, and commission. They also have infighting among themselves here," he added.

Citing the example of Bharat Ratna conferred to Dr BR Ambedkar, the BJP chief attacked Congress and said that the party fielded a candidate to defeat him. "When Dr BR Ambedkar was alive, Congress fielded a candidate against him to stall his entry into the Parliament and defeated him. He was conferred Bharat Ratna after 40 years of his demise when the BJP raised its voice," Nadda said, adding that the BJP government has helped the tribals who had "lagged behind" move forward and "stand on an equal platform".

Nadda lauded the inclusion of Dalit and tribal ministers in the Modi cabinet and said that the BJP has worked towards "social justice". "BJP and Modi government have truly worked towards social justice. Its mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas' - for the first time, PM Modi's cabinet has 12 Dalit ministers, 27 OBC ministers and more than 8 tribal ministers," he said.

"The second Dalit President assumed office when PM Modi was the PM - Ram Nath Kovind. The first tribal woman to become President, Droupadi Murmu assumed office when PM Modi is the PM," Nadda added. The BJP chief also hailed the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government for its decision to increase the reservation of the SC/ST community.

"The biggest work that the Karnataka government has done is increasing the SC reservation from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and ST reservation from 3 per cent to 7 per cent," Nadda said. Karnataka is slated to go to Assembly polls this year. The BJP is looking to retain power in the state whereas Congress is making efforts to return to power. (ANI)

