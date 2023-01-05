Thiruvananthapuram set to host 13th national conference of AIDWA

The national conference of the All-India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), a women's organisation of the CPI(M), would be held here from January 6 to 9, organisers said here on Thursday.

Renowned dancer Mallika Sarabhai would inaugurate the 13th national conference of the AIDWA, they said.

''The national conference is being held at a time when the civil and labour rights of women are being scattered to the winds. The ruling dispensation of the country has been showing a negative attitude towards gender equality,'' AIDWA said in a release.

The women's outfit alleged that attacks against women and children are on the rise.

''Women are becoming the victims of communalism and uncontrollable price hike in the country. The slogan of the conference 'Struggle in Unity for Equality' gains new meaning under the circumstances,'' it said.

AIDWA said it would felicitate five women who had fought against atrocities against women in States of West Bengal, Haryana, Odisha, Haryana and Tamil Nadu during the inaugural session of the conference to be attended by 850 delegates from 25 States.

Civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad, economist Madhura Swaminathan, women's movement pioneers Indu Agnihothri, Keerti Singh, and Archana Prasad among others, are special invitees to the conference where ''the grave and contemporary issues faced by Indian women'' would be discussed, it said.

It would discuss also topics including attempts to destroy the Constitution, secularism and the democracy. The conference would deliberate on saffronisation of the education sector and the need for developing scientific temper, the release said. The concluding public meeting on January 9 would be inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and over one lakh women are expected to attend a march ahead of the meeting.

