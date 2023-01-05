INLD women's wing delegation meets Haryana guv, seeks Sandeep Singh's dismissal as minister

A delegation of opposition Indian National Lok Dal’s women wing here on Thursday met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and sought his intervention to dismiss Minister Sandeep Singh who is accused of sexually harassing a woman coach.

The delegation, led by INLD's women wing state president Sumitra Devi and general secretary Sunaina Chautala, gave a memorandum to the governor and demanded Singh's dismissal and arrest.

The delegation said Singh should be immediately dismissed as a minister so that the ongoing investigation against him could be conducted impartially and the victim could get justice.

After meeting Dattatreya, Devi said at the time of polls the BJP government took women's votes by giving the slogan ''Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'' and gained power. Claiming that the BJP government is trying to save Singh, Devi said now everyone has seen what a woman coach had to face. If the minister is not dismissed and arrested within 15 days, then the women's wing of the INLD will protest against the BJP-led government in the entire state and will 'gherao' the residence of the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Sandeep Singh, Chautala said.

They said despite an FIR having been lodged against the BJP leader a week ago by the Chandigarh Police, he has not resigned and continues to enjoy all facilities of being a minister.

They alleged that instead of taking Singh’s resignation after the FIR, Khattar dubbed the woman coach’s allegations as ''anargal'' (absurd).

The allegations against the minister are very serious and a matter of concern, the two INLD women leaders said.

Khattar had earlier this week termed as “absurd” the allegations of sexual harassment against Singh and said a person does not become guilty just because an accusation is levelled against him. He had said the police are investigating the matter and further action will be taken once the inquiry report comes.

The BJP leader gave up his sports portfolio on Sunday, saying he has taken the step on moral grounds, and claimed that the charges levelled against him by the woman coach of the sports department are baseless.

The Chandigarh Police on Saturday registered an FIR against the 36-year-old BJP leader on charges of sexual harassment and wrongful confinement and set up an SIT to probe the case.

Singh, a first-time MLA, has been booked under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (compelling her to be naked), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

