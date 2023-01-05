Road to PM Modi's $5 trillion economy dream passes through Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday while addressing the country's leading industrialists, representatives of financial, banking and industrial institutions, businessmen and investors in Mumbai, called upon them to contribute towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '$5 trillion economy' goal for India by investing in the state, through which the path to prosperous self-reliant India passes. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister invited them all to the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow from February 10-12.

The CM said that the state with the largest population in the country is working diligently to fulfil this resolution as it has potential, vision and immense possibilities. "We are providing every necessary assistance and resource to the investors in our state and they must take advantage of this", he added.

Referring to the success of the UP roadshow held abroad in connection with GIS 23, he said, "This was the first time after independence when the UP team had visited 21 cities in 16 countries to invite investors and received tremendous response. During the roadshows, we received investment proposals worth more than Rs seven lakh crores." Regarding the ongoing roadshow in Mumbai for a dialogue with the domestic investors, Yogi said, "Mumbai is the economic capital of the country, so I myself have come here to invite my near and dear ones. The huge presence of investors in the roadshow is encouraging for 'Team UP'."

In the program which lasted for more than one and a half hours, the Chief Minister explained in detail the possibilities inherent in the commercial, cultural, spiritual and social values, traditions, and diversities of Uttar Pradesh from the point of view of investment. Yogi also highlighted the safe environment in the state along with India's rise to become the fifth largest economy of the world and presiding over the G-20, a group of 20 powerful countries of the world.

Giving credit to PM's guidance for positive change and the creation of an investment-friendly environment in the state, he said that before 2017 there used to be riots every day in the state. "Today six years have passed but there has not been a single riot anywhere. Everyone would be familiar with the firing incident in Bhatta-Parsaul for land acquisition, but today we have acquired the same land for the fourth phase of construction of Asia's biggest airport with farmers themselves visiting the Chief Minister's residence to hand over the registry papers. Inviting investors to come to UP, the Chief Minister said that there is no shortage of 'land', the first requirement for industries here," CM said.

Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh is the state with the most fertile land. "We have 11% of the country's total agricultural land but we produce 20% of food grains. If we make a little effort together, we can alone produce more than 30% of the country's total requirement of foodgrains," he added. Sharing the ongoing efforts for the development of UP, he mentioned the opening of expressways, airports and metros and the country's first waterway, the registration of 96 lahks registered MSME units, as well as the signing of investment agreements worth Rs 4.68 lakh crore of which projects worth Rs 4 lakh crore came on the ground in five years.

Inviting the UP GIS industry, he said, "We have ensured that there is zero human intervention from the government level in the process of industrial projects through Nivesh Mitra and Nivesh Sarathi portals. After signing the MoU, the Chief Minister's Office directly monitors the progress of the project." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)