Modi could become PM because Congress nurtured democracy for 70 yrs: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday flagged off a more than 1,000 km long march, inspired by Rahul Gandhi's ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'', in Banka district of Bihar.

The march, which would cover a major part of the state, was launched close to the ''Mandar'' hills, about 250 km from the state capital, which finds a mention in Hindu mythology.

Kharge, who was visiting Bihar for the first time after getting elected to the top post of his party, slammed the BJP government at the Centre for ''failure to provide employment to the youth'' and diverting public attention with ''communally charged rhetoric''.

''It is often being alleged that in the 70 years that it ruled the country after Independence, the Congress achieved nothing. It was the Congress which nurtured democracy, making it possible for Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister despite his humble origins. A poor man's son like me is heading the party today,'' said Kharge.

The veteran leader also called into question the BJP's nationalistic pitch, underscoring ''it was the Congress that fought against the British and strove for freedom of the country. They had no role to play in that movement''.

In his speech, Kharge also recalled Congress stalwarts from Bihar like former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram and the first chief minister Shri Krishna Singh.

He also remarked that all big changes in the country were connected to Bihar in one way or the other, underscoring Buddha's Enlightenment and Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran Satyagrah to buttress his point.

The Congress president spoke in presence of a number of senior leaders, including the recently-appointed state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

On the inaugural day of the march, participants covered a distance of seven and a half kilometers on foot before the night halt.

The march is likely to reach the state capital next month when Sonia Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to fly down for a public meeting.

The programme will conclude in Gaya where Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a rally.